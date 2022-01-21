Breck Denny, The Groundlings Comic, Dies at 34

Writer and actor Robert Breck Denny Jr., a member of comedy group The Groundlings who made appearances in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ratched, The Shrink Next Door, and recently Heels, has passed away according to Deadline. The trade sources Denny’s family who revealed he passed away on Monday in Santa Barbara, California after suffering a “rare spontaneous splenic artery rupture.” 34-years-old, Denny was a graduate from New York University and previously a member of the Sunday Company at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles. In a tribute to him, the official Instagram account for the troupe wrote:

“This is a hard post, an awful devastating post to make. We lost one of our cast members, our brother. The talented funny insanely unique Breck Denny. We will miss you so much but you are our family forever. Ohana means family. 💔 Rest In Peace Do-Man.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sons of Anarchy star Chris Reed paid tribute to Denny as well, tweeting: “Man, I wish everyone could’ve met Breck Denny. Im gonna miss talking about sea shanties with him real bad.”

Fellow comedian Dee Hanson called Denny a brilliant comedian in their tribute, writing: “Devistating news about Breck Denny. He was a brilliant comedian and extraordinary talent. I only worked with him very briefly but that’s all it took to sense how incredible he was. My heart goes out to his friends and family. 🙏💕”

Lisa Schurga, a fellow Groundlings Alum, wrote on Instagram: “My heart is broken. I was so lucky to have Breck Denny in my life. He was kind, generous, hardworking and so damn funny. Life feels really fucking unfair right now. This is a loss many of us will feel for a long time. I will miss you Breck.”

As the trade reports, in lieu of flowers donations to The Groundlings Theatre & School in Los Angeles or Kieve Wavus Education and donating blood to Vitalant in California or the Red Cross are encouraged.

(Cover Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)