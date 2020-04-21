Divorced Couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Are Stuck Together During Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are finding themselves spending a lot of unplanned time together due to the coronavirus, as Willis ended up stuck in Idaho as the pandemic hit high gear. Willis and Moore have three children together, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, and since Willis has a house across the street from them, they all hunkered down together after Sun Valley became a hotspot for COVID-19 according to ET's source. Willis' wife Emma Heming is isolating with their children Mabel and Evelyn in Los Angeles, and while Willis is not at home at the moment, a source said: "he's very much with Emma".

"He has a house directly across the street from Demi's house in Sun Valley. It's been for sale for years. He was visiting and his family was considering quarantining there. He got stuck because Sun Valley became one of the COVID-19 hotspots," the source said.

Willis has been keeping in touch with Mabel and Evelyn "daily" according to a second source, who added that them being apart isn't "weird to them".

"Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month. The family didn't want to take any risks of outside influences so they've stayed away from socializing with anyone but their family. Bruce isn't with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this," the source said. "Bruce, Demi and Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends and none of this is weird to them. It's outside people who are making it more than it is."

Since Moore and Willis divorced, they've stayed close friends, though a third source said that they "never thought they would be forced at this age to stay in one home together 24/7." That said, they are adjusting, with the source adding "It's become a slumber party and they have settled in perfectly. Emma loves Bruce and is fine with him staying with his older children and Demi during this time."

If you're going to have to hunker down and quarantine with someone outside of your home, it would seem this would be the best-case scenario. Hopefully, Willis can get back home soon.

