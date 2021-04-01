Build-A-Bear Announces Breakup Bears On April Fools' Day

✖

Build-A-Bear has announced a new addition to its line: Breakup Bears! The company posted a video on Twitter advertising the new Breakup Bears line - complete with a commercial. The ad shows all the ways that an unhappy person in a relationship can let his/her/their partner know that it's over, while using an adorable Build-A-Bear that delivers the bad news via clever t-shirt phrasing. If that product has you rushing to hit the "Order" button, slow your roll: this is all an April Fools Day gag. However, all jokes aside, Build-A-Bear is using the "Breakup Bear" prank to actually launch a new company initiative.

Break the news in the cutest, softest and gentlest way possible with our NEW Breakup Bears! Check out the full collection below: https://t.co/A3zCpHyMzg

*USA Only pic.twitter.com/xhKFcVCqEB — buildabear (@buildabear) April 1, 2021

When you click the "Breakup Bear" link, you get taken to a page of the Build-A-Bear website with the following message:

'April Fools! Build-A-Bear doesn't berak hearts, we add a little more to life... But... If you're here, you must have a great sense of humor (and we love that)!

We invite you to enter our new online destination, The Bear Cave, where you can expect unexpected collabs and find specially curated plush and other cool products. Join us in exploring thebearcave.com'

As touted, "The Bear Cave" is a wing of the Build-A-Bear brand that seems to cater to branded content releases, using partnerships with some of the biggest franchise brands out there. You can already get a Baby Yoda (Grogu) plush and a Doctor Who bear based on the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) and complete with its own T.A.R.D.I.S. Other brands advertised on the site include Marvel, Harry Potter, and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. It looks like it will be a good way for the company to launch some exclusive new products that fans will be keen on getting their hands on.

Still though, we can't help but wonder if there is a little truth in this supposed jest? It's actually kind of funny how much production was put behind the Breakup Bear for just one prank; it could serve as a good gauge of interest on whether or not the dating public would actually embrace such an idea. Crazier things have been done in the name of ending relationships...

