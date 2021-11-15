Burger King Bringing Back Beloved Menu Item After Seven Years

One of the most popular items in Burger King history is finally returning to the menu after seven long years away. The Original Chicken Sandwich hasn’t gone anywhere, and Burger King recently entered the fried chicken sandwich race with the Ch’King. But now the best chicken sandwich in the fast food restaurant’s arsenal is back in the lineup. This past week, Burger King reintroduced the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich.

For those who remember its goodness, the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is a lot like Burger King’s other original. It’s still a lightly breaded white meat patty on a long sesame seed bun, but the Italian Original subs out mayonnaise and lettuce for marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

The Italian Original Chicken Sandwich was last seen on Burger King’s menu back in 2014, and customers have been hoping for some time to see it return to the lineup. Unfortunately, the sandwich is only back for a limited time, so you’ll need to go grab one while the opportunity presents itself. Burger King currently has the Italian Original listed as part of its popular “2 for $6” lineup, alongside the Whopper, Impossible Whopper, Chicken Fries, and Big Fish Sandwich. The sandwich should now be available at all Burger King locations nationwide.

The Burger King menu has seen a lot of changes over the last year or so. The rollout of the Ch’King helped the chain join the chicken sandwich competition alongside McDonald’s, Popeyes, and most other restaurants. More importantly, Burger King has been making efforts to change the diets of its cows to help with greenhouse emissions, as well as removing 120 artificial ingredients from its food items.

“For years Burger King has been paving the way to a Real menu with the same flame-grilled flavors you crave,” reads a statement on the Burger King website. “Thousands visit BK restaurants, and to those thousands, we promise to actively evaluate how our food is prepared and strive to eliminate the use of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources, wherever possible, that compromise the realness of your BK faves.”

“To make the change, you gotta be the change,” the statement continues. “That’s why we banned 120 non-essential artificial ingredients from our food. Because we’re committed to the realness of every crunch, sizzle, and Mmmm that will keep bringing you back for more.”

Are you looking forward to trying one of Burger King’s Italian Original Chicken Sandwiches? Let us know in the comments!