C2E2 Postpones Next Convention to December 2021

✖

The convention circuit has been profoundly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as social distancing guidelines and fluctuating positivity numbers have thrown out the possibility of large scale events. As a result, many high-profile events have been forced to move into a digital format, or delay their dates well into next year. The Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo, or C2E2, is the latest to do so, announcing on Tuesday that its next convention will be held from December 10th through December 12th of 2021. This delays the 2021 convention pretty significantly, as it was originally set to occur March 26-28, 2021.

#C2E2 is one of the very best communities & we remain incredibly grateful that we were able to celebrate with you last Feb. As we look forward to next year, we've made the decision to move the show to December 10-12, 2021. Read more: https://t.co/KdkcFoxLxi pic.twitter.com/uUmRShwEYU — C2E2 (@c2e2) November 10, 2020

"Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo is one of the very best communities and we remain incredibly grateful that we were able to celebrate all the best geek culture has to offer together with you last February," an official post on C2E2's website reads. "As a team, we can’t tell you how much we've cherished those memories and hope that you have as well. As we look forward to next year and building you the best event possible, we've made the decision to move the show to December 10-12, 2021. Safety, and the well-being of our creators, exhibitors, guests, and the many people that come together to create this event, is always first for us. Information about badge sales, guests, and all things C2E2 will be shared in months to come, but in the meantime, please stay safe, stay healthy, and take care of yourselves and each other."

While this time frame might surprise C2E2 regulars - especially since the event is traditionally held in the spring each year - it makes sense given the circumstances surrounding the pandemic. While reports of a possible COVID vaccine have popped up in recent days, health experts have indicated that life won't be able to potentially return to "normal" until the end of 2021.

C2E2's last in-person event was held on February 28th-March 1st of 2020, just days before widespread shutdowns and stay-at-home orders began to be put into place throughout the country. Emerald City Comic Con, which was set to hold its 2020 event just two weeks later, was one of the first in-person events to have to cancel amid the virus' spread. In the months since, essentially every major in-person event, including San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con, have had to follow suit.

What do you think of C2E2 delaying its in-person event into December of 2021? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!