California Requires Masks to Be Worn in Movie Theaters and Other Public Spaces

California is requiring masks to be worn in movie theaters and other public spaces. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the move on Twitter along with some of the state’s accounts. Los Angeles has had new highs in coronavirus cases in three of the last ten days. In other parts of the country, reopening has resulted in similar spikes. This would seem to be an effort to at least smooth that effect among California’s communities. This new requirement doesn’t apply to children aged two and under. Also, people with a medical, mental health, or developmental disability will not have to wear a face covering. But, for the vast majority of Californians, the face-covering statute is mandatory.

Newsom told the Sacramento Bee, “Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease. California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and practicing physical distancing.”

As for the places where masks will be mandatory:

• Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space

• Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank

• Waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle

• Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when: • Interacting in-person with any member of the public

• Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time

Working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others

• Working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities

• In any room or enclosed area where other people (except for members of the person’s own household or residence) are present when unable to physically distance.

• Driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi, or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly recommended.

• While outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible.

