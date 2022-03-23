Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Launch New Loyalty Program, Introduce New Menu Items

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are on a mission to “feed your happy”. On Wednesday, the brands announced the debut of My Rewards, their new loyalty program available through the brands’ recently launched apps. The program is now available nationwide at participating Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. locations. To celebrate the program’s launch, both Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are offering a series of promotions, including an offer for a choice of one free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich with purchase upon registration. Members will also have access to other exclusive offers throughout the year and users can use the app’s order ahead and deliver features for My Rewards offerings as well.

With My Rewards, members will receive 10 Stars for every dollar spent and Stars unlock free food at 150-, 300-, and 500-Star thresholds and are redeemable through the app on various fan-favorite menu items, including Made from Scratch Biscuits, the Charbroiled Burger and Angus Burger Lines, Hand-breaded Chicken at Hardee’s and the Breakfast Burger, Iconic Charbroiled Classics at Carl’s Jr. along with Hand-Breaded Chicken at Carl’s Jr. Also, members will earn double Stars on every order through May 17th.

“In today’s digital-first age, we want to reward our loyal customers in a fun and engaging way that brings craveable flavors to their fingertips and offers the VIP treatment while encouraging new guests to sign up as well,” Chad Crawford, CBO of CKE Restaurants said. “We were extremely pleased by the positive feedback from superfans in our pilot markets that gained early access to the program and are thrilled the national rollout is now here.”

In addition to the new loyalty program, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s also announced new menu offerings that are as “good as gold” on Wednesday. Carl’s Jr. announced the all-new Gold Digger menu platform featuring two sandwiches with a Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, the Gold Digger Double Cheeseburger — two 100% all-beef patties, charbroiled over an open flame, then topped with Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo served on an unseeded bun. — and the Gold Digger Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich — Juicy and crispy hand-breaded chicken topped with Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo on a potato bun. Hardee’s announced the regional debut of the Ultimate Sausage Biscuit Sandwich in the Southeast and the Frisco Menu in the Midwest. The Ultimate Sausage Biscuit Sandwich features Double the sausage patties, double the cheese topped with a freshly cracked egg on a Made from Scratch Biscuit while the Frisco Menu includes the Frisco Angus Burger — A 1/3 lb. charbroiled 100% black angus beef patty, crispy bacon, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on toasted sourdough — and the Frisco Breakfast Sandwich — Thinly sliced ham, folded egg, American & Swiss cheeses on sourdough toast.

