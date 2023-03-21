CDC Warns of "Urgent" Threat From Rapidly Spreading Fungus

As if an invaded fungus wasn't already on our minds thanks to HBO's wildly popular The Last of Us, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of a looming real-life threat. According to a new paper published by the CDC, the rapidly-accelerating Candida auris poses an "urgent threat" because of its antimicrobial resistance. The outfit says the fungus spread throughout healthcare facilities rapidly beginning in 2021 and now exists in over half of the states in the country.

"The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control," CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman said in the paper.

As a part of the paper, 3,270 clinical cases were identified in 2016, meaning that many patients have been found to be infected with the Candida auris virus in the first year it was discovered. Since then, clinical cases have risen steadily over the years, with an additional 4,041 cases reported as recently as 2021.

The most common symptoms of the viral infection are a high fever and chills that don't improve with an antibiotic treatment. Other symptoms could manifest if the infection were to spread throughout the body.

