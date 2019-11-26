Taco Bell’s Holiday Collection Is Here to Spice Up Your Wishlist

The Holiday season is officially in full swing, as many are preparing their menus for Thanksgiving and updating their shopping lists for Black Friday. Traditionally, Taco Bell isn’t often considered to be part of your holiday feast (unless you follow their recent recipe of pureeing Rolled Chicken Tacos into a soup), but he fast-food icon is preparing to make your Thanksgiving week — as well as your holiday shopping – a little bit spicier. On Tuesday, the company officially unveiled its Taco Shop Holiday collection, a new array of apparel and presents that are sure to improve the holiday season. These products join the latest array of official merchandise available through Taco Bell, which have ranged from apparel to Halloween costumes to wedding decorations.

Highlights from the new collection include Taco bell hot-sauce onesies, which allow you to adorn yourself in Mild, Hot, or Fire-themed designs. These jumpsuits, which retail for $79.95 each, reportedly sold out in one day when they became available last year. The collection also includes blankets, pillows, ornaments, and a $200 inflatable holiday decoration themed around the company’s sassy sauce packets.

If you’d like to make your Christmas morning even more Taco Bell-themed, the company has quite a lot of holiday-related attire. These range from festive sweatshirts, pajamas, and accessories to a limited-edition Taco Bell snowglobe.

The wave also includes quite a lot of merchandise that isn’t holiday-specific, so everyone on your shopping list can represent Taco Bell year-round. These include an insulated lunch tote that mirrors Taco Bell’s takeout bags, as well as several drink tumblers and pieces of outerwear (including vintage-themed socks). There’s even a set of burrito, taco, and crunch wrap enamel pins, which will look perfect amongst your flair.

Taco Bell’s Taco Shop Holiday collection is now live, and you can check out the full collection here. Be sure to act fast, because products will only be available while supplies last.

What do you think of Taco Bell's Holiday collection?