Cold Stone Now Has PEEPS Flavored Ice Cream

As it turns out, not all April Fools’ Day announcements are jokes. At the turn of the calendar, Cold Stone Creamery announced the addition of PEEPS-flavored ice cream to its lineup for the next couple of months. No jokes are to be had, however, as the company is legitimately offering a frozen concoction inspired by the tasty treats.

Throughout the month of April and much of May, Cold Stone fans can get PEEPS Ice Cream, which includes a yellow marshmallow-flavored based mixed with whipped topping a blue sugar crystals. Better yet, the creation is then topped off with one of the iconic springtime treats.

“Cold Stone Creamery is thrilled to partner with Just Born and PEEPS® to create a new PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor that captures the sunny essence of Spring, Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery, said in a press release. “We love both being a part of making family memories and bringing back memories for the young at heart – and ice cream that tastes just like PEEPS® does just that!”

That’s not all, either. Cold Stone is offering a blended version of the treat too. the Peeps Shake is also available in a more drinkable form. That still includes all of the same ingredients listed above. You can also get the ice cream on its lonesome to include in other creations, without adding the whipped topping, blue sugar crystals, or PEEPS candy.

The new flavor will be available as supplies last through through May 10th.