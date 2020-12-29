Rome Is Renovating The Colosseum

✖

One of the world's most iconic structures is getting a bit of an overhaul. In fact, Italian officials are planning on investing upwards of $12 million into a major renovation of the Colosseum to bring it up to 21st century standards. When it was used in ancient Rome for gladiator battles, original builders of the Colosseum constructed a maze of tunnels and cages beneath the surface so as to help make the fight participants magically appear, all to make a better show for the audience.

With the engineering having been exposed to the elements for over a century due to the passing time, the Italian government is planning a remodel that would restore the floor to a similar form it had in ancient days. That way the venue can be used for concerts and other live events — and hopefully no modern-day gladiator fights, of course. Those involved in the administration of the Colosseum are now accepting bids from prospective engineers and architects from around the world.

"We want to give an idea of how it was and we are seeking proposals from around the world," Colosseum director Alfonsina Russo told The Times.

“The arena will be used for high culture, meaning concerts or theater,” Russo added. "But no gladiator shows.”

Officials are hoping to have the project complete by 2023, and those interested in the rebuild must submit plans by February 1st according to a report from BBC News. “It will be a major technological intervention that will offer visitors the opportunity to not only see the underground rooms ... but also appreciate the beauty of the Colosseum while standing in the center of the arena,” Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini told the BBC.

As researcher Heinz-Jürgen Beste told Smithsonian Magzine in 2011, the labyrinth was built entirely for show — an attempt to rouse the audiences in attendance of the blood-soaked fights.

“The hypogeum allowed the organizers of the games to create surprises and build suspense,” Beste said. “A hunter in the arena wouldn’t know where the next lion would appear, or whether two or three lions might emerge instead of just one.”

Cover photo by Riccardo Fabi/NurPhoto via Getty Images