Comic-Con@Home Shares Friday's Complete Panel Schedule

Comic-Con will be coming home in less than two weeks! The 2020 edition of San Diego Comic-Con was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean there still won't be a convention this summer. Comic-Con International moved the event online, allowing fans around the world to attend Comic-Con for free from the comfort of their living rooms. The new virtual event is called Comic-Con@Home and it's set to kick off on July 22nd.

Each day, Comic-Con has been revealing its panels for the Comic-Con@Home event later this month, and now it's Friday's turn. The third day of the event will feature panels about The Walking Dead, Archer, Charlize Theron, and more.

Below, you can check out the complete schedule for Comic-Con@Home on July 24th. Each of the links will take you to the page on Comic-Con's website that will have the available stream for the specific panels.

10–11 a.m.

Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective

Summer Camp Island, The Fungies, and Tig N’ Seek — Myke Chilian, Stephen P. Neary, and Julia Pott.

DC@Home: Day 1

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO — Glory Curda, Olivia Olson, Niki Yang, Adam Muto, moderated by Michaela Dietz.

Vikings: A Look Back with the Lothbroks — Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Michael Hirst.

12–1 p.m.

Fear the Walking Dead — Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Scott M. Gimple, Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Ruben Blades.

Infinity Train — Owen Dennis, Madeline Queripel, Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, and Justin Michael.

1-2 p.m.

The Walking Dead — Angela Kang, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro.

2–3 p.m.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond — Scott M. Gimple, Matt Negrete, Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt

3–4 p.m.

Helstrom — Paul Zbyszewski, Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy.

Robot Chicken, Final Space, Primal, and Samurai Jack — Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Genndy Tartakovsky, Carl Jones, Henry Bonsu, and Olan Rogers.

The Capture — Cast and creators.

4–5 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers — H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, Larry Murphy, and Loren Bouchard.

Robert Kirkman at Home — a Q&A with the creator of The Walking Dead.

Crossing Swords — Cast and creators.

5-6 p.m.

A Zoom with Joss Whedon

Archer — Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, and Casey Willis.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.