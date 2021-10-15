Culver’s Makes April Fool’s Day “Curderburger” Real, Sells Out in 30 Minutes

Once upon a time, Culver’s joked about releasing a burger with nothing but a giant cheese curd in place of a hamburger patty and its usual fixings. Friday, that item actually became a reality. While the real “CurderBurger” didn’t look quite like the version shared earlier this year on April Fool’s Day, it did include a whole lot of cheese. You see, Culver’s is headquartered in Wisconsin — the land of cheese — and the chain is a staple amongst those in the upper-Midwest.

As such, the real burger released Friday included one of the chain’s iconic ButterBurger patties with a deep-fried cheese patty significantly thinner than how it looked in the teaser image in April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One big Wisconsin Cheese Curd under a lightly buttered, toasted bun. Isn’t it beautiful? pic.twitter.com/NhLAISBySw — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) April 1, 2021

Suffice to say, the item must have been a hit — food-tracking (and former ESPN) journo Darren Rovell reported a significant amount of locations started to sell out of the item within 30 minutes of opening on Friday.

https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1449129302134505474?s=20

