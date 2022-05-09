Czarface Super7 Ultimates Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Czarface is a highly acclaimed hip hop supergroup comprised of Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck and Boston underground veterans Esoteric, and 7L. They've been making music infused with '90s style goodness and pop culture nerdiness since 2013, and if you haven't sampled their wares, you should do so immediately. Then come back and check out the awesome Super7 Ultimates action figure that's based on their Czarface anti-hero mascot.

The Czarface Ultimates Hero 7-Inch Action Figure features 3 interchangeable heads, 9 interchangeable hands, missiles, and a cape. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99 with free US shipping using the code SPRINGFREE22. It's set to arrive in July of next year, and you won't be charged until it ships.

"Superhero? Supergroup? Super... what? On Earth as we know it, Czarface is a hip-hop juggernaut formed by Esoteric, 7L, Inspectah Deck, and artist Lamour Supreme. On Earth 808, in the war-torn streets of Czarlem specifically, Czarface is a champion to the righteous, menace to the corrupt, and a villain's worst nightmare. Although Czarface has almost always chosen logic, reason, and language over sheer brutality, he has mastered 67 unarmed fighting systems, ranging from Krav Maga to strong style Puroresu and maintained a deadly grip on 34 weapon-based forms of combat. In crime-fighting and street justice, Czarface is considered a savant in both conflict de-escalation and lethal warfare techniques. Both incarnations of the chrome crusader strive for peace, justice, and equality."

