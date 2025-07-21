Chips Ahoy and Netflix Team Up For a Stranger Things Cookie That Tastes Like The Upside Down (Review)

The final season of Stranger Things is finally set to launch on Netflix November 26th, and they’ve teamed up with Chips Ahoy to release a limited-edition cookie inspired by the Upside Down that features a chocolatey base, fudge chips, and a red strawberry-flavored filling. Apparently, this is the first ever fruit-flavored filling for the brand, and it is intended to represent the Rifts that are the entrance to the Upside Down. The packaging even incorporates glow-in-the-dark elements. But that’s not all!

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chips Ahoy is also set to release retro-inspired 1980s packaging for their Original cookies along with an augmented reality game that offers the chance to wing prizes like an Eddie Munson-inspired guitar. Starting August 11, fans can purchase the limited-edition cookies in stores nationwide for $5.79 per pack, but the first 1500 applicants can get early pre-order access now directly from the Snack Works website. You can also play an augmented reality game here at chipsahoyscan.com where players can win prizes through in-game achievements, including Stranger Things merch and the aforementioned Eddie Munson guitar. That’s all well and good, but the question is – how do they taste?

I actually tried the new Chips Ahoy Stranger Things cookies, and I have to say that the Upside Down is a lot tastier than expected. Chocolate is the dominant flavor of course, but the filling does add a pleasant strawberry taste to the mix. The cookies are also extremely soft and chewy as advertised. However, as you will see in the image below, the size of the cookies is exactly what I would expect from a dark and evil parallel dimension. I haven’t had a Chips Ahoy cookie in ages, so maybe this is the norm these days.

This collaboration coincides with the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which will be released on Netflix in three parts: November 26 (four episodes), Christmas (three episodes), and New Year’s Eve (finale episode). The season will follow the characters as they try to find and defeat Vecna in Hawkins, which has been scarred by the Rifts.

“This isn’t just any product launch – it’s a cultural moment that joins two beloved brands together in an exciting and captivating way,” said CHIPS AHOY! Senior Director, Sabrina Sierant. “Our collaboration with Stranger Things appeals to both long-time lovers of CHIPS AHOY! cookies and Stranger Things fans who have loved every episode. Through experiential components and elements of nostalgia, we are delivering unforgettable experiences for different generations of fans – whether they grew up in the 80s or are experiencing that awesome decade through the show.”

