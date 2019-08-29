Dairy Queen Introduces Two New Fall Blizzard Flavors

Dairy Queen is not messing around when it comes to their fall Blizzard flavors. Earlier this week the fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard returned, but if somehow that beloved flavor offering isn’t quite what you’re looking to as we make our way into fall, they’ve got you covered with two more flavors: Harvest Berry Pie and Heath Caramel Brownie.

According to Delish, Harvest Berry Pie is a vanilla soft serve swirled with raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and pie pieces making it an alternative to the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard for those interested in a pie-like treat that isn’t of the ever-popular pumpkin variety. As for the Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard, it swirls that same vanilla soft serve with Heath bar pieces, brownie bits, and caramel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The second annual Fall Blizzard Treat Menu reflects the flavors and joy of the season, offering something for every palate,” Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen (ADQ), said in a press release.

These two new flavors will be available alongside some older favorites — and not just the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. Customers can also get the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard and the Snickers Blizzard. The Snickers Blizzard in particular is making its return thanks to fan demand.

Speaking of fan demand, Dairy Queen had a novel way of introducing the two new Blizzard flavors as well as the entire fall Blizzard flavor line. Dairy Queen also announced a Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection with candles scented to match the Blizzard offerings. The candles were given away, for free, on a special Dairy Queen website though fans of the sweet treats (and, presumably, candles) snapped them all up in less than half an hour.

However, if fans missed out on the candles there is still hope. Fans are being encouraged to follow Dairy Queen on social media for a chance to win one as well as other treats.

“A few lucky fans may be surprised and delighted with the Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection, DQ gift cards and other goodies throughout the season,” a spokesperson for the brand said.

Dairy Queen’s Harvest Berry Pie Blizzard and Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard flavors are available now.

What is your favorite Blizzard flavor? Will you be trying out these new offerings or are you a fan of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard? Let us know your Blizzard preferences in the comments below!