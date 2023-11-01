Diddy Dresses Up as Batman For Halloween After Warner Bros. Banned His Joker Costume

Sean "Diddy" Combs is not letting legal red tape get in the way of his newest Halloween costume. Early Wednesday morning, Diddy began to share photos and videos of himself in an impressive Batman get-up, complete with a near-perfect recreation of The Dark Knight's trilogy's Batsuit, Tumbler, and Batcave. This comes after Diddy received cease and desist memos of some kind from Warner Bros. Pictures for sporting a Joker Halloween costume in 2022 inspired by Heath Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight. Diddy had taken to social media on Tuesday night to indicate that Warner Bros.' legal situation had "f-ck[ed] up" his Halloween, but now we know that isn't the case.

Diddy released a short film of sorts to unveil his Batman costume, which you can check out below. Captioned "#TheDarkestKnight", it sees Diddy monologuing as Batman (to a pint-sized Lucius Fox), before arriving at a studio executive's office and asking him to end the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

"Breaking Halloween news: last year after I did the Black Joker, I got a bunch of emails from the studio telling me to not be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark. So I don't know what I'm going to be this year," Diddy previously said in the original Instagram video. "To the motherf-cker that took all this time... to tell me not to be the Joker, you win. I'm not going to be the Joker this year because your ass had enough time to f-ck up my motherf-cking Halloween."

Why Did Diddy Dress Up as The Joker?

Prior to that Instagram video, Diddy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about suiting up as the Joker during Halloween 2022, and trolled Warner Bros. about possibly doing so again. Diddy's costume, which was inspired by Heath Ledger's portrayal of the character from 2008's The Dark Knight, was so spot-on that he actually got into a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson, who was not aware that he was under the costume.

"Last year I was the Joker, and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker because they said it broke their trademark that I did it too good, I swear," Diddy said. "I have this letter from Warner Brothers... Tomorrow, Warner Brothers lawyers, can you see me? Put this camera on me right here. Head of legal, tomorrow, watch what I do."

