George Clooney's Batman Costume Headed to Auction

The suit is joined by a number of notable comics, including the first appearances of Spider-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A couple of pieces of (admittedly distressed) Dark Knight history are headed to auction. That's because Goldin, the leading collectibles marketplace, announces it is featuring George Clooney's Batman costume, used in 1997's Batman & Robin, alongside some of the most illustrious comic books of all time during its Fall Pop Culture Elite Auction. One such title? A poor-quality copy of Batman #1, which features the first appearances of The Joker and Catwoman (then named The Cat). With Bat-nipples and a coverless comic book, some people might be ready to pass on this one...but those are undeniably huge parts of the character's history.

Clooney's screen-worn costume is the fifth Batsuit to appear in modern cinema featuring the signature cowl, a full-length cape with two clips and a muscle tunic with the Batman & Robin version of the Batman emblem on the chest. This Batsuit is constructed from cast foam latex and vinyl, with resin components, leather, and other elements to create a singular suit that was expertly crafted and assembled.

Since there are multiples made for each of these suits, it's hard to say whether this one saw use onscreen, but it is almost certainly not the one Robert Pattinson auditioned in.

In addition to Clooney's suit, Goldin is offering a round-up of some of the most sought-after comic books of all time -- including that Batman #1, but also featuring some pretty impressive books that are in a lot better shape. Copies of comics featuring the first appearances of Batman, Spider-Man, X-Men and more are available for bidding, including:

1940 D.C. Comics "Batman" #1 features one of the most iconic covers from the Golden Age of comics, portraying the first appearance of classic Batman villains, the Joker and Catwoman, named "The Cat" in this issue.

Amazing Fantasy #15, published by Marvel Comics in August 1962, features the debut of Spider-Man. This presented Silver Age comic has the iconic cover image of Spider-Man swinging to action and was illustrated by longtime Stan Lee collaborator Jack Kirby.

X-Men #1: This Silver Age comic is the origin and the first appearance of the X-Men and is a cornerstone of any serious comic book collection.

A copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 published by Mirage Studios with a cover date of 1984. This issue presents the origin and first team appearance of the Turtles (Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, their leader, Splinter, and their foe, Shredder).

The items are currently available for bidding as part of Goldin's Fall Pop Culture Elite Auction and will be available through November 18.