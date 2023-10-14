New Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Trailer Released by DC

With only one issue under its belt, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham is already providing readers with a distinct vision for the DC Universe. The DC Black Label series, which is written and drawn by fan-favorite artist Rafael Grampá, has already been buzzed-about — and a new trailer is here to further the hype. The trailer was released during Saturday's "Gotham City Confidential" panel at New York Comic Con, which Grampá attended to highlight what's next for the book. In particular, the trailer previews what fans can expect from Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #2, which will now be available wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, December 12th.

Gargoyle of Gotham has been teased in DC canon since December of last year, when a new multiverse map for the fictional universe designated the events of the series as happening on "Earth-46." The first issue was released on September 16th's Batman Day in North America, Brazil, Spain, Italy, and Germany.

What Is Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham About?

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham follows a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice—to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth—that they are all connected, not just to each other, but to him as well. When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil—including that which lurks in the darkest corners of his own heart—to face what is coming for the city he has sworn to protect.

"When his origin was introduced in Batman #1 in the 1940s, Bruce Wayne swore revenge by the spirits of his murdered parents and—driven by his belief in an omen—became Batman," said Grampá. "For me, this subtle aspect of Bruce's belief system has always been the fundamental core of Batman, and through that lens I recognized this untold story. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham explores 'who he is and why he came to be.' It makes my dream of bringing my own interpretation of Batman to life a reality as I delve into the darkest corners of his essence. I sincerely hope readers enjoy the ride."

What do you think of the new teaser trailer for Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #2 will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, December 12th.