SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Reportedly in "Final Stretch" of Making Deal to End Actors' Strike

The 108-day actors' strike may finally be nearing its end. The negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have been something of a roller coaster in the last month or so. After the talks stalled for a brief period, the two sides have been back at the table this past week trying to get a deal done that would allow actors to return to work. There isn't a deal as of Sunday evening, but it appears a new contract is closer than ever.

According to a new report from Deadline, a new deal for SAG-AFTRA could be arriving within days. A source told the publication that there is "a feeling of optimism" regarding the deal getting done, and that it appears as though negotiations are "in the final stretch."

The contract talks have covered a wide range of different issues, but it has been reported that the final hangup has been in regards to success-based streaming residuals. Deadline's report indicates that the two sides have gained "significant" traction on that topic over the last few days.

It's worth noting that this is just a report, and no information has been officially released by SAG-AFTRA. The guild has released regular reports to its members throughout the negotiation process.

Heading into this weekend, many were hopeful that some real ground could be covered between the two sides. SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, reportedly had "cautious optimism" before the talks continued over the weekend.

Returning to Negotiations

This past Tuesday marked a return to the negotiation table for SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP, after talks between the two sides stalled on October 11th. The earlier talks stalled after the acting guild was given what they considered one of the lowest offers of the entire negotiating period

"We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began," SAG-AFTRA told its members at the time. "These companies refuse to protect performers from being replaced by AI, they refuse to increase your wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense revenue YOUR work generates for them."

"The companies are using the same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the WGA – putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool our members into abandoning our solidarity and putting pressure on our negotiators," the union told Variety. "But, just like the writers, our members are smarter than that and will not be fooled."

Both Strikes Ending

The writers' strike officially came to an end earlier this month, though many writers have continued to appear on picket lines in support of their peers in SAG-AFTRA. The actors' strike coming to an end would mean a full return to work for Hollywood, which has largely been in limbo since the beginning of the summer when the writers first took to the picket lines.