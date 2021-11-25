IRL

Disney Fans Respond to New Diverse Santa Claus Being Added to Theme Parks

By

Disney generated major headlines with the recent announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in California are both debuting black Santa Clauses to greet park guests, for the first time ever. Disney quietly started (forgive the term) integrating the new black Santas into the parks without any formal announcement – for an understandable reason (that it took this long). However, while Disney didn’t ring any holiday bells to signal this milestone change in its policy, Disney parkgoers have done the job for them all too well, by sharing their surprise and delight about Black Santa’s Disney park debut on social media. 

Of course, Twitter being Twiter, not everyone is happy and supportive about the change… 

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m So Happy!

Some fans are simply experiencing unbridled joy at this inclusionary move. 

Florida Man?!

Honestly, Orlando, Florida IS a weird place for a black Santa Claus to hang his hat…

WE GOING

With Black Santa now appearing in Disney parks, there’s a whole new demographic of customers who will be looking to make a holiday season appearance there. 

Low Repayment Rate

That’s some pretty stark math when you really look at it… 

Opps Is Coming

This is sad because it’s probably true. Culture wars never rest. Not anymore.

Nothing New to Me…

Some people have made Black Santa Claus a part of their holiday rituals for years now… 

Next Day Sales?!

This seems… a little paranoid. (Or IS IT?…) 

Disney Does Diversity

Give credit where credit’s (been) due. Disney made singer Brandy a live-action black princess back in the ’90s (see: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella). They’ve been trying! 

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts