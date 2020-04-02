Disney Parks Reveals Changes to Annual Passholder Refund Policy Due to Coronavirus Closures

Disney Parks has revealed some changes to its Annual Passholder refund policy due to coronavirus closure. All the company’s locations in the United States have been shut down due to COVID-19, and people are wondering how to approach refunds for their annual passes. Well, Disney just made some new additions to its refund policy. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland are poised to stop and waive all upcoming monthly payments this week. Visitors can also expect retroactive refunds for payments made last month from March 14 until now. If you’ve already paid in full, there are also ways to receive a partial refund as well. More information is on the way, and the statement from the company is attached below:

“Effective April 5, 2020, we will automatically stop and waive all upcoming monthly payments while the theme parks are closed. We will also retroactively refund payments made between March 14 through April 4, 2020. Payments will resume on the Passholder’s regularly scheduled payment dates once the parks reopen. Please note, pass expiration dates will not be extended and passes will expire upon their originally scheduled expiration dates.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As an alternative, Guests who are paying for Walt Disney World Annual Passes using our monthly payment program may choose to have their monthly payments postponed starting with payments due April 5 through the park closure period, and then resumed on the Passhoder’s regularly scheduled payment date once the parks reopen. Postponed payments will be collected in the months following the end of the Passholder’s currently scheduled payment term. The pass will be extended the number of days the parks are closed. The new expiration date will be reflected on the Annual Passholder’s account prior to the reopening of the theme parks. Information will be provided soon on how to choose this option.”

BREAKING: For annual passes, Walt Disney World and Disneyland will “stop and waive all upcoming monthly payments while the theme parks are closed.” Effective April 5. Retroactive refunds for payments from March 14 – April 4. Payments will resume when parks reopen. pic.twitter.com/3i78gNrcke — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 2, 2020

“Our Annual Passholders are some of our most loyal Guests, and we stand ready to help during this incredibly uncertain time. If you have any questions, please contact V.I.PASSHOLDER Support at (407) 739-7277. We do anticipate heavy call volume and appreciate your patience as we answer all inquiries.”

Are you one of the people affected by these closures? Will you be getting your refund? Let us know in the comments!