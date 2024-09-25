The House of Mouse wants users to restrict their Disney+ subscriptions to their household — or pay an additional fee. Disney announced earlier this year that it would be cracking down on password-sharing on Disney+ and Hulu, and the company on Wednesday rolled out its "paid sharing program" that offers users a new option to either sign up for their own subscription or be added to an existing subscriber's account as an extra member for an additional monthly fee.

Disney defines the household as "a collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside there." If someone outside of the household is using your Disney+ subscription, they're required to sign up and pay for their own subscription or be added as an "Extra Member" to your account for an additional monthly fee: $6.99 per month for Disney+ Basic (with ads) or $9.99 per month for Disney+ Premium (no ads) subscriptions.

Account holders who want to add someone outside of their household to their Disney+ subscription will be able to do so with the Extra Member add-on option, which can be accessed via "Invite an Extra Member to Disney+." The Extra Member can then set up their own personalized profile with their own login and password, and will be able to stream on a single device at a time. Only one Extra Member slot is available per account, and the option is currently not available to Disney Bundle subscribers (packaged with Hulu or Hulu and ESPN+) or for subscribers billed through partners like Max.

Additionally, account holders can transfer eligible profiles for people outside of the household to a new subscription or Extra Member account to keep that profile's watch history and settings (primary profiles, kids' profiles, and profiles set to Junior Mode can't be transferred).

Account holders will still be able to access Disney+ when away from home or on the go by checking "I'm away from home" and entering a one-time passcode. "Disney+ will automatically detect and establish your Household based on your subscription activity, linked devices, and internet connection among other factors," according to the Disney+ help center. To connect a device to your household, log into Disney+ and watch from home. Once logged in, that device will be linked to your Disney+ subscription and will be recognized as part of your household once connected to your home internet.

If you see the message "this TV doesn't seem to be part of the Disney+ household for this account," you'll have the option to check yourself "away from home," "update household" (if you've recently changed addresses), or to create an account.

The paid sharing option is now available in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region after launching in select markets over the summer.