Disney+, Hulu, Max Streaming Bundle Launches

Disney+ Hulu and Max’s big bundle is finally out in the open. (You can grab the bundle right here!) The two companies announced the bundle streaming services availability today. In the United States, users can expect to pay $16.99 a month with ads and $29.99 a month without ads as existing subscribers if they opt for the bundle. All in all, that registers as a 38% savings compared to subscribing to the three independently of each other. (To do the math, Disney+ Basic is $7.99, Hulu with ads is $7.99 and Max’s ad-based tier is $9.99.) The ad-free bundle also represents a savings of 35% as well. Disney+ Premium is $13.99, Hulu without ads is $17.99 and the Max ad-free tier is $16.99.

Back in May, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney announced their intention to bundle Max, Hulu and Disney+ in the United States. As the streaming error has continued, the companies decided the best course of action was to employ some cut cooperation, instead of carving out their own kingdoms on separate servers. While the content still lives apart, ease of access is probably the way forward. (And including ads just like cable TV used to.) This cooperative spirit even spread to the movies as Disney+ subscribers can enjoy $10 off a ticket to see Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend.

A previous statement from Disney said, “On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value.” Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment wrote, “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

Netfix Isn’t Joining The Bundle Race

Will Netflix join up?

With all this consolidation swirling around, you might wonder if Netflix has some plans to get in on all this bundling. However, the red brand has no intentions to enter the fray like Disney and Warner Bros. have. In a recent letter, Netflix said that they wouldn’t be designing a partnership with other streamers because of their excellent performance on their own already. Take a look right here.

“From the early days of streaming, we saw partnerships with device makers and pay TV and mobile operators as key to ensuring Netflix was easy to find and use. These partnerships are a win-win — making it simple for people to discover, sign-up, use and pay for Netflix. In turn, our device and operator partners benefit through increased device sales from consumers seeking devices integrated with Netflix and greater customer acquisition and higher retention as well as the opportunity to upsell higher value data or content packages,” Netflix wrote to shareholders.

The letter added, “We haven’t bundled Netflix solely with other streamers like Disney+ or Max because Netflix already operates as a go-to destination for entertainment thanks to the breadth and variety of our slate and superior product experience. This has driven industry leading penetration, engagement and retention for us, which limits the benefit to Netflix of bundling directly with other streamers.”

