Disney World Changes Names of Character Meet-and-Greets

Disney World has changed the name of its returning Character Meet-and-Greets, likely to reflect the continued social distancing requirements that are still in effect in the park. Next month, Disney World is bringing back one-on-one character interactions at both the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at certain indoor locations. However, Disney World’s website recently updating the naming for these meet-and-greets, likely to make clear that they won’t be the same as pre-COVID individual meetings with various Disney characters. These interactions are now referred to as “Sightings” instead of “meet-and-greets.” Notably, Disney World also refers to the spontaneous outdoor character interactions as “Sightings” as well.

Additionally, not all the characters might return to their previous indoor locations. For instance, Princess Fairytale Hall only notes that Cinderella and Tiana will appear at the location. Before the pandemic, Rapunzel and Elena (from the now finished Elena of Avalor Disney Channel TV series) also appeared at Fairytale Hall.

While guests will be able to visit the characters at certain set locations, they won’t be able to hug the characters or receive autographs. However, they will be able to get one-on-one time with the characters and also have photo opportunities, albeit with at least some distancing.

No specific date was given about when the indoor character sightings would take place. However, they are scheduled to go into effect sometime in November. Live shows are also slowly scheduled to return to the park in the coming months.

All four parks at the Walt Disney World Resort have received glow-ups to celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary. In addition to two new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney is also debuting a brand new “Beacons of Magic” lighting effect for the iconic elements of the park to provide fans with unforgettable views of some of Disney’s most iconic landmarks. Other attractions opening during the celebration include the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom, and several other rides are expected to open next year. The Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride also opened at EPCOT to commemorate the anniversary.