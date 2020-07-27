Disney World Pushes Back Opening Dates for Several Hotels

The gates of Walt Disney Worlds may be open, but several of the company's resorts and hotels in Orlando, Florida are going to remain closed for longer than expected. The Polynesian Resort and Art of Animation Resort were supposed to open on August 12th, but both have been pushed back to later dates. Polynesian is now set for an October opening, while Art of Animation is going to welcome guests in November. Other resorts are seeing delays as well.

There are actually a couple of Disney World resorts that have seen their reopening dates shelved entirely. Beach Club Resort and BoardWalk Inn are closed for the foreseeable future, with no reopening dates set at this time.

Disney has had language for potential reopening delays all over its website to let Guests know that their reservations may not actually happen. The company has made it clear over the course of this reopening process that reservations will be able to be modified.

"Due to the fluidity of the pandemic, Disney Resort hotel reopening dates remain subject to change. If a reopening date changes, Disney will contact guests with impacted reservations with observations to either modify the reservation to another Disney Resort hotel at no additional cost or to cancel without Disney imposed cancellation fees."

These are the new reopening dates for several of Disney World's popular resorts:

July 29: Disney Caribbean Beach Resort

August 24: Disney's Yacht Club Resort

September 21: Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

October 4: Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

October 14: Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

November 1: Disney's Art of Animation

"Future reopening dates are subject to change and Guests' reservations could still be modified to other Disney Resort hotels if needed," reads Disney's website. "Given the current situation, there are some Disney Resort hotels and other areas that are not, as of this time, being scheduled for reopening yet. We will continue to evaluate the situation and reopen more locations when the environment is right to do so."

The four parks that make up Walt Disney World are currently open to the public, but the tickets sold each day are extremely limited. There are also rules in place to keep those in the parks as distant from one another as possible. Masks are also required.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.