Disneyland’s Spider-Man Ride Makes a Big Change

Disneyland has announced that it will be opening a standby line for its Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride. The change will officially take place tomorrow, marking the first time that guests can ride Web Slingers without going through a virtual queue process since the ride opened in November 2020. No reason was given for the change, although it could be due to relatively lower attendance, as many children are in school and holiday trips aren’t scheduled until December.

Web Slingers: A Spider-Man adventure is one of the main attractions at Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land at Disney California Adventure. The ride is an interactive 3D ride similar to Toy Story Mania in which riders try to shoot webs at Spider-Bots that have gone berserk throughout the WEB facility. Players flick their wrists and point to “shoot webs” at the Spider-Bots, and different Spider-Bots award different scores based on their color. At the end of the ride, riders receive both an individual and a team score, with high scores displayed for everyone to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time that Disney has dropped the virtual queue from one of its popular rides. Walt Disney World switched its Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance from a virtual queue system to a standard line system earlier this year. The first day of the standby line saw a huge jump in wait times, with the ride reaching a 3 hour wait time at points. However, wait times for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance eventually evened out, although lines for Rise of the Resistance are still among the longest at the park.

Of course, part of the switchover to a standard queue is to better promote the Lightning Lane service that will launch at Disneyland soon. Web Slingers will be one of two rides at Disney California Adventure that visitors can purchase an individual Lightning Lane pass for. The cost of the pass will vary based on the day, but it will give riders access to a window to enter the ride through a Lightning Lane queue that skips over the multi-hour standard line. No start date for the Lightning Lane service at Disneyland has been announced, but it’s likely coming soon.