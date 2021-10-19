Disney World’s Lightning Lane Launches Today, Individual Ride Prices Revealed

Disney’s new Genie+ and Lightning Lane services officially launch at Disney World today, and we know the inaugural prices for some of the individual Lightning Lane passes. Disney World is rolling out its Lightning Lane and Genie+ services starting today, providing visitors with a replacement to the Fast Pass service previously utilized by the park. Visitors can now pay $15 per ticket to access the Genie+ service, which grants them access to the Lightning Lane at most rides and attractions across Disney World’s four parks. Visitors schedule their Lightning Lane windows one ride at a time, meaning that they can’t access the Lightning Lane for another lane until they’ve used their previous reservation. Additionally, visitors can choose to purchase individual Lightning Lane passes for eight of Disney World’s most popular rides spread across the four parks. Visitors can purchase these individual Lightning Lane passes even if they don’t pay for the Genie+ subscription services.

Since today is launch day, we also know the official start prices for the Individual Lightning Lane passes. Disney notified visitors that the prices for each ride will fluctuate based on the date and attendance, but today’s rates provide at least a starting point for understanding how much extra it will cost visitors to skip the lines on some of Disney’s biggest rides.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance: $15

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway: $8

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure: $9

Frozen Ever After: $9

Space Mountain: $7

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train: $10

Avatar: Flight of Passage: $11

Expedition Everest: $7

As expected, Disney World’s three busiest rides Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Avatar: Flight of Passage, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train are all among the most expensive rides at the park. Surprisingly, the just-opened Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is coming in under $10 per Lightning Lane pass, which could speak to either low attendance or just low excitement around that ride.

Obviously, the new Lightning Lane service is still very much a work in progress, as many users are struggling with Genie+ during the park’s opening hours. We’ll see if Disney improves the service in the coming weeks.