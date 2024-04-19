Taco Bell Teaming Up With Secret Aardvark For Return of Fan Favorite Nacho Fries

Taco Bell is bringing back one of their most popular menu items, this time with a spicy new twist. On Wednesday, Taco Bell announced that they are partnering with Portland-based hot sauce company, Secret Aardvark for the new Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries. The new version of the iconic menu item will hit the menu on April 25th.

The new, Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries are the 11th return of Nacho Fries to Taco Bell menus, but this time, the fan favorites are going to be available for their longest run ever, staying on the menu through the summer. Additionally, to celebrate the launch, Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark are teaming up to give select Taco Bell Fire! Tier Rewards Members a chance to claim a "secret" Tuesday Drop on the app on April 23rd. Details of the drop remain a secret until it goes live.

"We're thrilled to bring back fan-favorite Nacho Fries for their 11th return, in a whole new way, with an extra flavorful partnership with Secret Aardvark," Liza Matthews, Global Food Innovations Officer said in a statement. "Secret Aardvark's dedication to bold flavors and culinary innovation makes them the perfect partner for Taco Bell and our iconic Nacho Fries. Together, we're taking flavor exploration to new heights, ensuring our fans experience the ultimate taste sensation with every bite."

For the new offering, Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark created the all new zesty Serrabanero Ranch Sauce. The sauce is crafted from green tomatoes, roasted tomatillos serrano and green habanero peppers blended with savory ranch. The sauce is described as adding a bold punch of spice to the beloved, classic Nacho Fries. The new Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries will cost $4.99.

Taco Bell is Also Launching New Agua Refrescas — With a Catch

Earlier this week it was reported that Taco Bell is testing their new Agua Refrescas in Southern California.

"We want to make our beverages just as iconic as our food," Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's chief marketer, said in a press release. "Our new Agua Refrescas are a perfect, vibrant pairing with everything our fans crave from Taco Bell and will help us on our journey to make Taco Bell a beverage destination."

As of now three Agua Refresca flavors are available: Strawberry Passionfruit, Peach Mango, and Dragonfruit Berry, with each of the three using a green tea base with added fruit and flavorings. The drinks are only available until May 9th or until supplies run out at exactly one Taco Bell location, the only located at 2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606.

Are you excited about the return of Nacho Fries? Be sure to let us know on social media!