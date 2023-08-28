Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat Is Launching a Podcast

Dr. Seuss' works are getting adapted into podcast form for the first time – starting with The Cat in the Hat. Amazon's Wondery Kids & Family podcast network struck a deal with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to create the new content block, with Cat in the Hat podcast described as a "fantastical variety show-style podcast series hosted by everyone's favorite red and white hat-wearing Cat."

Here is a synopsis for The Cat in the Hat podcast, as per Variety's report:

"The Cat in the Hat Cast" will transport listeners to "a world full of delightful mix-ups and exhilarating mayhem," in which the mischievous Cat takes the reins and enlightens the ever-cautious Fish on the art of hosting a perfectly poised podcast, the companies said. The podcast will feature alphabet sing-a-longs, tongue-twisters and wordplay. The Cat in the Hat is voiced by Andrew Barbato, a singer, writer, artist and comedian based in New York City, and the Fish is voiced by Brandon Zelman, an actor, improviser, filmmaker and writer from Brooklyn.

Clearly the goal is to take the beloved characters and lore of Dr. Seuss and re-fit them into interactive programs aimed at modern kids. Having the Cat host the podast in a meta-minded way is an interesting start, and at the very least creates intrigue about how Wondery Kids & Family will adapt other characters and works from the Dr. Seuss library.

"We looked at all the big names in podcasting, and I was really struck with the creativity that Wondery brings to their projects, Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement.

"Wondery Kids & Family has an incredible vision for how to bring to life our characters and stories in podcasting form," Brandt added. "We believe this collaboration not only builds upon Dr. Seuss' incredible legacy but also plays a key part of our bigger entertainment strategy for the Dr. Seuss franchise."

"This deal with Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a milestone moment in establishing Wondery Kids & Family as the premiere destination for engaging family content," said Nicole Blake, GM of Wondery Kids & Family and Wondery's head of franchise development. "Both Wondery Kids & Family and Dr. Seuss are all about unlocking kids' curiosity, imagination and wonder. This is truly a natural fit and we are looking forward to creating an array of programming that entertains and inspires the minds of tomorrow."

When Does the Cat in the Hat Podcast Premiere?

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in th Hat Podcast will premiere on September 18th on Apple Podcasts.