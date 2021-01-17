The Internet Can't Handle Drew Carey's New Look

If there's one thing we've learned from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it's that when it comes to appearance in quarantine, anything goes and that's especially true for celebrities. Stuck at home, many celebrities have chosen to perhaps spend a little less time on their appearance with some growing out hair color and, for many of the guys, growing out their facial hair. Now, Price is Right host Drew Carey has joined that list of celebrities growing a quarantine beard and the internet just can't handle his transformation.

On Sunday, Carey appeared during CBS's coverage of the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns. A Cleveland, Ohio native, Carey showed up with a special message for the Browns. However, it wasn't his message that had the internet freaking out. It was Carey's impressive beard, something that made him almost unrecognizable to fans.

This isn't the first time we've gotten a look at Carey's new bearded appearance. A recent episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune also saw Carey sporting the beard, as did recent primetime episodes of Price is Right. Carey's appearance during the NFL game on Sunday might have been the largest audience yet for his new look, however, and social media soon lit up with fans comparing Carey's beard and plaid shirt combo to everything from hipsters to someone from Duck Dynasty.

Read on for fan reactions to Carey's new look and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.