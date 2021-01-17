The Internet Can't Handle Drew Carey's New Look
If there's one thing we've learned from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it's that when it comes to appearance in quarantine, anything goes and that's especially true for celebrities. Stuck at home, many celebrities have chosen to perhaps spend a little less time on their appearance with some growing out hair color and, for many of the guys, growing out their facial hair. Now, Price is Right host Drew Carey has joined that list of celebrities growing a quarantine beard and the internet just can't handle his transformation.
On Sunday, Carey appeared during CBS's coverage of the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns. A Cleveland, Ohio native, Carey showed up with a special message for the Browns. However, it wasn't his message that had the internet freaking out. It was Carey's impressive beard, something that made him almost unrecognizable to fans.
Lifelong Cleveland fan @DrewFromTV has a special message for the @Browns... pic.twitter.com/WfXouXuzRC— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 17, 2021
This isn't the first time we've gotten a look at Carey's new bearded appearance. A recent episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune also saw Carey sporting the beard, as did recent primetime episodes of Price is Right. Carey's appearance during the NFL game on Sunday might have been the largest audience yet for his new look, however, and social media soon lit up with fans comparing Carey's beard and plaid shirt combo to everything from hipsters to someone from Duck Dynasty.
Read on for fan reactions to Carey's new look and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
No clue
#drewcarey - had they not put the name up and played "Cleveland Rocks", woulda had no clue. pic.twitter.com/iOrLCFvF8T— David S (@moparguy10) January 17, 2021
Only his voice was recognizable
If I hadn't heard his voice you couldn't have convinced me that was Drew Carey.— Nathan A. Stine (@stinerman67) January 17, 2021
Drew Carey or Duck Dynasty?
No one told me Duck Dynasty was back and it's now staring Drew Carey!!! #duckdynasty #drewcarey pic.twitter.com/9wwvliEGIH— Drunken Lions Fan (@DrunkenLionsFan) January 17, 2021
We do not believe
I refuse to believe that’s Drew Carey— K (@kasey_kramer) January 17, 2021
The full transformation
Drew Carey drives a Subaru and lives in Bend, OR pic.twitter.com/A0nFU8fwFf— Colin Burns (@clnbrns) January 17, 2021
Witness protection
When did Drew Carey go into the witness protection program?— Forrest Cate (@waltcate) January 17, 2021
Manifesto
While the overall message will be terrifying, Drew Carey's manifesto will be sprinkled with bits of relatable humor https://t.co/OzR3LIUhFC— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) January 17, 2021
David Letterman
Drew Carey looks like he’s entering a David Letterman lookalike contest, and he wants to win. Badly.— Joe B (@JoeB_inCLE) January 17, 2021
Craft beer
Drew Carey musta started drinking tf outta craft beer. https://t.co/ulCjJPjx6p— georgiaontap (@georgiaontap) January 17, 2021
Full Santa
