Dunkin’ Bringing Back Valentine’s Day Favorites For a Limited Time

Now that it’s officially February, it’s time to get ready for Valentine’s Day and Dunkin’ is celebrating the holiday by bringing back some beloved fan-favorite treats. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Dunkin’ is bringing back two doughnut varieties as well as two drinks and offering some sweet deals for DD Perks customers as well.

Returning to Dunkin’ beginning February 2nd are the Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice Donuts as well as the Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte and the Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher. These special offerings will be available through February 22nd.

The Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte is described as a rich espresso latte with a decadent mocha swirl, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder. The Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher is described as being made with B vitamins and energy form green tea, featuring strawberry dragon fruit flavor and rich coconut milk. The Brownie Batter Donut is described as a heart-shaped donut that is chocolate frosted, bursting with brownie batter filling, and topped with Valentine’s Day sprinkles. The Cupid’s Choice Donut is also a heart-shaped donut, this one filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry-flavored icing and topped with Valentine’s Day sprinkles.

As for the DD Perks deals, DD Perks members can share the love with their family & Friends all Valentine’s Day weekend. Friday, February 11th through Sunday, February 13th, they will earn three times the points on all Donuts and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats. And there are Mobile Mondays where guests ordering ahead on Mondays through the Dunkin’ app will earn a sweet 100 bonus points.

The Dunkin’ returning Valentine’s Day favorites will be available for a limited time between February 2nd through February 22nd.

Will you be checking out Dunkin’s returning Valentine’s Day favorites? What is your favorite Valentine’s Day treat? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.