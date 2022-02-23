Dunkin’ Launches New Spring Menu

Dunkin’ is trying to leave winter in its rearview mirror, ushering in a hefty new menu change hoping spring will get here a little faster. While the first day of spring isn’t technically until next month—March 20th, to be exact—participating Dunkin’ locations across the land will begin carrying six new spring-related items as soon as Wednesday.
Those items include three drinks—a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, a Salted Caramel Signature Latte, and a Shamrock Macchiato—and three food items. The new food items include two new toasts options (one with tomatoes and hummus and another with tomatoes and avocados) and a new chocolate croissant.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The new release is also coming with a pair of deals. For the next month, both the aforementioned caramel drinks will be available for $3 and anyone who signs up for the breakfast chain’s rewards app between now and April 26 will get a free coffee, entirely on the house.
Full details for all of Dunkin’s new offerings can be found below.
- New Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew is the perfect blend of slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew and rich salted caramel flavor, topped with velvety smooth Salted Caramel Cold Foam.
- New Salted Caramel Signature Latte, enjoyed hot or iced, blends rich espresso with milk and salted caramel flavor, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.
- New Shamrock Macchiato layers espresso atop rich and creamy Irish Creme flavor, with notes of sweet cream and vanilla that capture the unmistakable flavor profile of Irish whiskey. Featuring a bright green hue, this festive and seasonal drink captures the experience of spring with every sip.
- New Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast features oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy hummus spread and a dusting of Za’atar seasoning, all atop sourdough bread.
- New Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast includes oven-roasted tomatoes and a creamy and savory avocado spread, topped with flavorful Everything Bagel seasoning on sourdough bread.
- New Chocolate Croissant is an all-butter croissant filled with three chocolate batons and served warm.