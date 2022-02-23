Dunkin’ Launches New Spring Menu

Dunkin’ is trying to leave winter in its rearview mirror, ushering in a hefty new menu change hoping spring will get here a little faster. While the first day of spring isn’t technically until next month—March 20th, to be exact—participating Dunkin’ locations across the land will begin carrying six new spring-related items as soon as Wednesday.

Those items include three drinks—a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, a Salted Caramel Signature Latte, and a Shamrock Macchiato—and three food items. The new food items include two new toasts options (one with tomatoes and hummus and another with tomatoes and avocados) and a new chocolate croissant.

The new release is also coming with a pair of deals. For the next month, both the aforementioned caramel drinks will be available for $3 and anyone who signs up for the breakfast chain’s rewards app between now and April 26 will get a free coffee, entirely on the house.

Full details for all of Dunkin’s new offerings can be found below.