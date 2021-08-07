Dwayne Johnson Responds To Celebrities Not Bathing

Dwayne Johnson isn’t down with the recent trend of celebrities not bathing. Recently, stars like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Jake Gyllenhaal all talked about how they find bathing to be “less necessary at times.” Well, the WWE Superstar wants to make it clear he’s showering multiple times a day. Everyone is going to have a preference, The Rock says he’s gonna kick it with soap and water on the regular. For Kunis and Kutcher, they talked about their kids just running around and only washing them when they see them physically dirty. Other stars have popped up talking about this idea and social media is in shambles. No one is saying that you have to have a set routine like Johnson’s, but this is getting a little bit out of hand judging from the Twitter replies and other posts on Instagram and Facebook. Check out what the Jungle Crusie star had to say down below:

The Rock explained, “Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

