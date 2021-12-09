Eddie Van Halen Finally Gets a Funko Pop: Pre-Orders Are Live Now

Eddie Van Halen, Iconic rock guitarist and co-founder of the band Van Halen, passed away in October of 2020 at the age of 65. One would think that a Guitar God of his caliber would have been honored with a Funko Pop long ago (at this year’s Popapalooza event at least), but today is the day it finally happened. The Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop is up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $11.99 with a release date set for January arnd March respectively.

We love what Funko did with the Eddie Van Halen Pop figure. The classic red and white guitar, the jump pose, and the fact that they gave him a mouth when they really didn’t need to. Funko Pop Eddie Van Halen looks like he’s having fun up there on stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Eddie would go on to use his family’s surname to form the superstar group Van Halen alongside his brother Alex Van Halen (drummer), Mark Stone (bass guitar), and David Lee Roth (Singer). They would go on to release their first full album in 1978, a self titled release with hit singles like “You Really Got Me,” “Runnin’ with the Devil,” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love.” Their 1983 single “Jump” would go on to become their most popular song of all time, reaching number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and being used in popular culture including at sporting events and in feature films.

Eddie Van Halen popularized the method of guitar playing known as “tapping,” wherein the player uses both hands on the neck of the instrument in order to create the desired sounds and notes. His style of play and celebrated guitar solos cemented his place as an icon of the music world and influenced generations of musicians as well.