Neuralink: Elon Musk Holds Demo for Brain Implant, Internet Isn't Too Thrilled
During a presentation on Friday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk unveiled more details about his mysterious neuroscience company Neuralink by revealing a development that feels like it could have come straight out of an episode of Black Mirror: a coin-sized implantable device that inserts electrode threads into the brain. Musk's presentation didn't just come with theoretical concepts, either. The event showcased real-time neural signals from a pig named Gertrude who had one of the devices -- which Musk described as a "Fitbit in your skull" -- already implanted.
However, while Musk played up the various conditions that could be treated with the Neuralink device -- such as seizures, paralysis, brain damage, depression and more, conditions that Musk said "can all be solved with an implantable neural link" (via Vox) -- Musk also noted that he has bigger plans for the device. Musk explained that he sees the device as being able to allow humans to keep up with artificial intelligence as a brain-computer interface meant for consumers.
On a lot of levels, the concept is one that is exciting to think about, but for many on the internet, the benefits didn't exactly outweigh the risks especially with it coming from Musk. Many cited issues with some of the billionaire's previous "revolutionary" creations -- including the Cybertruck -- while others flat-out didn't trust Musk, alluding to all the ways the implant could go wrong or could be misused.
Some of the concerns were things that Musk himself touched on, noting that mainstream use of the Neuralink device was likely more than a decade away and that there were many ethical and safety issues to consider.
"There will be ethical and safety issues to work through, and for a long time, it's likely that you'll have to have a real medical need to access this technology," Musk said.
Still, the internet isn't so sure. Read on to see how the internet is reacting to Musk's Neuralink technology and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Header Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Consequences
if you let elon musk put a fucking chip in your brain you deserve whatever happens to you after the fact— ceo of antifa (@doinkpatrol) August 29, 2020
Is this really what we want?
Elon Musk: "The future is gonna be weird."
Musk discussed the future applications of Neuralink, including downloading saved memories into new bodies or robots.
Ask yourself: Is this the future you want to be a part of? pic.twitter.com/fXgGuKOH4E— TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) August 29, 2020
Hard pass
I’m watching Elon Musk’s neural implant thing and this is a hard pass. I like my skull intact and brain functioning as intended. pic.twitter.com/ynQuexn9uy— Brandonrowe14 (@Brandonrowe14) August 29, 2020
Not sold on it
can't say that a tech demo with elon musk on stage in a covid mask surrounded by a pig pen has sold me on getting the medical procedure he's advertising— Kate Barrett (@thewaether) August 29, 2020
Snake oil
Remember when 8+ years ago when Elon Musk announced everyone would have a Tesla wall battery in their house?
Yeah, fuck that, put a chip in everyone's brain.
He's a snake oil salesman using corporate/taxpayer money to advertise himself as a genius.— John E.L. Tenney (@JohnELTenney) August 29, 2020
Not the best track record
Elon Musk is perhaps best known for making cars that drive themselves into the back of fire trucks at high speed so I will not be electing to receive the brain surgery he devised— Frank (@panndder) August 29, 2020
Anyone else
Am I the only one scared sh*tless by @elonmusk ?— Vipul Swarup (@VipulSwarup) August 29, 2020
"Really cool"
Elon musk is like the guy that watched ghost in the shell and decided everything about it except the plot was really cool— Ana Valens, Succubus 🏴 (@acvalens) August 29, 2020
Yikes
Imagine this, but it's your skull. #Neuralink pic.twitter.com/1QBiRoGCUw— Freddie Medhat (@FreddieMedhat) August 29, 2020
This, but when the stakes are higher
as an IT tech, i dread for #Neuralink to launch— trst (@vrniti) August 29, 2020
imagine dealing with this but with lives on the line pic.twitter.com/J46S0Jp7cJ
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.