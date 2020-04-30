Face Masks Featuring Jay & Silent Bob, Mandy, Alien, and More Available From Legion M

✖

Fan-owned entertainment company Legion M has launched a special pop culture-themed face mask program, with 100% of its net proceeds going to The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals. Since March 18th, The Actors Fund has distributed nearly $6 million to more than 5,000 people in need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which Legion M reports is more than triple the amount the organization normally distributes in a year. And while some of the masks are just the Legion M logo, or generic takes on properties like Joker and Friday the 13th, some are based on popular movies associated with Legion M.

The organization has invested in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Mandy, and Memory: The Origins of Alien, among other films, in recent years. Each of those movies has at least one or two face masks among the current collection.

Here's how they describe the program:

Legion M is proud to support The Actors Fund, for whom we will be donating 100% of the NET proceeds from our face mask program to help aid our fellow entertainment workers in this great time of need. The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Since March 18th, The Actors Fund has distributed almost $6 million to more than 5,000 people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than triple the amount they normally distribute in a year. As of April 21, they have received more than 11,000+ requests for financial assistance, and we know that more people will need help. Legion M is doing our part to help during this crisis through our new face mask program. Let's do good together!

You can find the masks here. Each one costs $14.95 plus shipping.

With social distancing beginning to be relaxed around the U.S., but many states still requiring that members of the public wear a mask in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, there seems to be a new niche market emerging for stylish takes on the accessory. Legion M is far from alone,with Etsy positively chock full of them and sites like Redbubble planning on getting them out by the end of the month.

The Alien-themed masks are based on concept art for the sci-fi film, while Jay & Silent Bob Reboot has live-action and animated Jay & Bob masks, plus a Mooby the Golden Calf and Buddy Christ mask. The Mandy masks include the film's logo, the tiger logo, and a pair of Cheddar Goblin masks.

"We see ourselves as a mini studio," Legion M's Terri Lubaroff told ComicBook.com this summer during an interview at Comic Con International in San Diego, where they were exhibiting and had a storefront set up to ape the Quick Stop from Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse movies. "We finance, we produce, we develop, we're distributing now. And it's TV, it's film, we just did our first comic book, we've done virtual reality, we do a lot of live events. So, we spend a lot of time on the content side, but we spend just as much time developing technology to help interact and engage with our members and investors so they can have a direct say in the content that we're producing."

