Facebook Reportedly Rebranding With a Brand New Name

For better or for worse, Facebook has become an integral part of a lot of our lives. The social media platform has become a household name for offering an array of ways to connect with others — but apparently, it’s going to get a major update. According to a new report from The Verge, Facebook is planning to change its company name before the end of this month, with a goal of focusing more on its role in building the metaverse. The name would also reflect Facebook’s role in the other companies and programs it owns, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The name chance is reportedly set to be unveiled during Facebook’s Connect conference on October 28th, but there’s a chance it could be announced sooner.

The report indicates that the name isn’t even known widely within Facebook’s offices, although speculation has swirled that it could be tied to Horizon, the company’s fledgling VR service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[The metaverse is] going to be a big focus, and I think that this is just going to be a big part of the next chapter for the way that the internet evolves after the mobile internet,” Zuckerberg told The Verge earllier this year. “And I think it’s going to be the next big chapter for our company too, really doubling down in this area.”

Of course, the name change wouldn’t necessarily reflect the day-to-day usage of Facebook itself, but would provide a new way to look at the overall umbrella of what Facebook owns. Back in the mid-2010s, Google and Snapchat both made similar moves, changing their holding companies into something that reflects their overall brands.

The Facebook name change would come after years of controversy for the social media service, ranging from questions surrounding the platform’s role in spreading misinformation, to a recent hours-long outage of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” they wrote on Twitter when the outage began. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” In response to the return of their services, Facebook issued another tweet, writing: “To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.”

What do you think of Facebook changing its company name? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!