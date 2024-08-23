Ferrero Brings Back 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar

With August coming to an end, that means the “-ber” months are coming and with them, that means October and Halloween will be here before we know it. The spookiest time of year is about to be upon is and for the fifth year in a row, Ferrero is back to help countdown to what is, for some the best holiday of the year — and for a good cause. On Thursday, Ferrero announced their fifth annual 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

For those unfamiliar, the 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar functions similarly to an advent calendar. Each day offers up a little treat for fans as they make their way towards Halloween. From October 1st through Halloween, families open a little calendar door each day to reveal a treat from Ferrero’s confection and cookie brands. This year’s brands include Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, Kinder Bueno, Kinder Joy, Kinder Chocolate, Tic Tac, Nutella & GO!, Keebler, Mother’s Cookies, and Fannie May.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get your hands on one of these 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendars, here’s what you need to know. The calendars will be available in three drops: September 3, September 10, and September 17 on Instagram @FerreroNACorp and @cmnhospitals. The drops will be in limited quantities. Once the drop goes live, fans just need to go to FerreroHalloween.com and donate $31 or more to receive the calendar. They’re available while supplies last.

“Halloween is an exciting time for our business and each year presents a bigger, better opportunity for us to lead with new innovations while bringing back fan favorites,” said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA. “Not only does this shake up the aisle and help grow the confections category, but it gives us the opportunity to help new and loyal consumers celebrate Halloween all month long, while also supporting local hospitals that change the lives of children every day.”

“We are incredibly thankful for partners like Ferrero who continue to support our vision to change kids’ health to change the future,” said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Ferrero’s commitment to engaging local communities ensures that our children’s hospitals have the resources to provide top-notch care for kids. We hope this year’s exciting calendar product drops will not only generate more buzz but also help us raise essential funds. We’re looking forward to spreading even more smiles this Halloween season and beyond.”