Flamin' Hot Cheetos Flavored Ice Cream Has Arrived

✖

.

Hot off of the heels of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese announcing its own ice cream flavor, Marble Slab Creamery announced new Flamin' Hot Cheetos ice cream and milkshakes this week. The Georgia-based ice cream company announced the creation on Monday, writing on Instagram, "Check out our hot new summer sensations... Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream & Shake are now available!" But much like with Kraft's creation, the announcement was met with a mixed reception.

"Guys please, it's not too late to pull this from your lineup," one commenter wrote on Instagram, while responded by simply writing, "This is a joke right??" Would you be interested in Flamin' Hot Cheetos ice cream? Let us know down in the comments!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marble Slab Creamery (@marbleslabcreamery)

The signature Cheetos flavor found itself in the headlines earlier this year when there seemed to be some controversy over the truth regarding its origin. For years the story has been that Richard Montañez worked his way up from being a janitor at Frito-Lay to eventually creating the concept. However, Frito-Lay attempted to dispute that claim with a statement to the Los Angeles Times back in May.

“None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin’ Hot test market,” the statement read. “We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market. That doesn't mean we don't celebrate Richard, but the facts do not support the urban legend."

A follow-up interview with NPR saw the company walk back that initial statement, though a spokesperson maintained, "[we] do not credit the product creation to him [Richard Montañez] and him alone."

Montañez, now a motivational speaker, responded to those claims in an interview with Variety. He said, "I was their greatest ambassador. But I will say this, you're going to love your company more than they will ever love you, keep that in perspective."

“In that era, Frito-Lay had five divisions,” he added. “I don’t know what the other parts of the country, the other divisions — I don’t know what they were doing. I’m not even going to try to dispute that lady, because I don’t know. All I can tell you is what I did. All I have is my history, what I did in my kitchen.”