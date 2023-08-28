Forbidden Origins: The Old Universe Trailer Teases New Fantasy Universe

A pair of indie sci-fi authors with some animation experience on their side have released a new, cinematic trailer for Forbidden Origins: The Old Universe, the first installment in a series they hope to launch. The first look, available now on Amazon, is the subject of the trailer, but there's already more content in development from writers Armani Salado and Eric Martinez, who provided ComicBook.com with a look at their book trailer. There's no word yet on when the next book will roll out, but this one appears to be available to read for free with a Kindle Unlimited subscription.

You can check out the book here.

"We've been best friends since we were kids, and now as adults we started our own publishing company to tell our stories," the authors said in a joint statement. "We taught ourselves how to animate as well, and thought it'd be wise to make a cinematic trailer, bringing our lore to life. Our website is also one giant wiki full of lore, character bios, planet descriptions/histories, and much more."

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the book's synopsis:

Star Wars meets The Lord of the Rings in this debut epic fantasy about a universe before our own caught in the middle of a war led by a son who finally wishes for freedom across the cosmos.

No one knows where the Spears came from, but they do know that the Spears of Time and Space created the universe. They know that The All Father yields the Spear of Space. They know that his planetary kingdom looms over every star, every galaxy, and every world-casting a shadow of fear and servitude. They know that serving The Black Palace is a matter of life or death.

Corrin knows this as well. Being a herald for The All Father has made him into a symbol of war and anguish. Devastation always follows when Corrin enters a planet's atmosphere sporting The Black Palace banner. But to Corrin, enough is enough.

As rebellion against The All Father breaks loose across the universe, Corrin begins to fight an internal battle of who he is and what future the Spears have in store for him. War against The All Father seems unimaginable, but Corrin knows that if nothing changes, chaos is inevitable.

The Old Universe launches an epic, gut wrenching, and powerful series that takes readers on a journey back to witness the beginning of the end.