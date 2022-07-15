Full House Star Dave Coulier Remembers Finding Out Alanis Morissette Wrote a Song About Him

While Alanis Morrissette has never confirmed it, it's widely accepted that "You Oughta Know" -- the mega-hit single from the multi-Diamond-selling Jagged Little Pill -- is about Morrissette's ex-boyfriend, Dave Coulier. Coulier, who had roles in The Real Ghostbusters and Full House, has confirmed in the past that he, too, believes himself to be the subject of one of the all-time great breakup albums. During a recent interview on Sirius XM, the comedian and actor described the moment he realized his place in pop culture was about to change.

During a conversation with Faction Talk, Coulier described hearing the song in his car radio one day, and thinking it was pretty good...right up until he recognized the voice singing it, and immediately started to worry. Shortly after the realization, he stopped to buy the full album. "Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can't be this guy!" Coulier says he thought.

"There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about," Coulier said. "Like [in 'Right Through You'], [the line] 'your shake is like a fish.' I'd go, 'Hey, dead fish me,' and we'd do this dead fish handshake. And so I started listening to it and I thought, 'Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.' And that was my first thought."

Morrissette and Coulier started dating in 1992, when she was 18 years old and he was 33. They dated for two years, and a year later, Jagged Little Pill came out, selling more than 10 million copies and becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time. In the years since, the record got an acoustic re-recording to mark its 10th anniversary (which itself went Gold), and inspired a jukebox musical on Broadway.

Following the release of Jagged Little Pill, Morissette was featured as a guest vocalist on Ringo Starr's cover of "Drift Away" on his 1998 album, Vertical Man, and on the songs "Don't Drink the Water" and "Spoon" on the Dave Matthews Band album Before These Crowded Streets. She earned a Grammy for the song "Uninvited" for the soundtrack to the 1998 film City of Angels. Before and after her musical success, she had an acting career that included You Can't Do That On Television, Dogma, Weeds, Nip/Tuck, and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

h/t Deadline