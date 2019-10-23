Funko’s KFC Colonel Sanders Pop PEZ Is Finger Lickin’ Good

Funko and KFC have joined forces once again to release a limited edition Colonel Sanders Pop PEZ dispenser. That’s right, you can now enjoy PEZ candy straight from the throat of the Colonel! Unfortunately, there is no indication that the PEZ tastes like fried chicken and gravy – which is very disappointing.

On the plus side, the Colonel Sanders Funko Pop PEZ is only $5.99 on Amazon right now (arrives on November 30th), so you can afford to get creative with it. Maybe you can put an emergency chicken strip in there or season your PEZ with 11 herbs and spices. The possibilities are endless. Note that the previously released Colonel Sanders Funko Pop figure is also available to order on Amazon for only $9.34.

The KFC press release for the Funko Pop PEZ dispenser also included the following nugget of interesting info:

“A Colonel Sanders candy dispenser prototype was created for a potential promotion in the early 1990s,and there are only two known to exist. Now, more people will have the opportunity to get their hands on the collectible Colonel Sanders Pop! PEZ dispenser.”

In other Funko Ad Icons news, they recently released a Pop figure based on Smokey Bear, who has been reminding us to help prevent forest fires / wildfires since 1944. If you do the math, that means Smokey turned 75 this year!

Pre-orders for the figure are live right here with shipping slated for February. Note that the Pop is officially licensed by the Forest Service, so it’s a pretty safe bet that proceeds will go towards their programs. On that note, look for an exclusive flocked version of the Smokey Bear Pop to hit Hot Topic sometime in the next few months. Here’s hoping we get McGruff the Crime Dog and Woodsy Owl Pop figures in the near future.

