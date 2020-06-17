Marvel Star Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What Her New Intimate Goop Candle Smells Like

✖

Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow has made some pretty big headlines for her new business venture, selling aroma candles that are scented to smell like the most intimate part of her body. Well, after the success of Paltrow's "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, her Goop webstore has just posted a new item in the intimate candle line: "This Smells Like My Orgasm". Yes, you read that right: Gwyneth Paltrow is going from turning the smell of her lady parts into a successful commodity, to selling the scent of her ultimate state of bliss. And if history is any kind of (confusing) teacher, it's going to be a hit.

Rather than try to explain how you turn an orgasm into a scented candle, we'll let the Goop website explain:

A fitting follow-up to that candle—you know the one—this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.

As always, this candle line begs all kinds of question about the "research" and "development" that went into producing this candle line. As stated, it turned out to be a hit idea, as the 'Vagina Candle' quickly sold out after its debut in January. Naturally, people were immediately curious to hear from Paltrow herself about one key question: why do this?

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Paltrow said it started off as a joke, but then she thought, "...Wouldn’t that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that? What a punk-rock, feminist statement, to have that on your table.”

As of writing this, the "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candle is already generating headlines and buzz, signaling that Paltrow will once again have another big seller on her hands. You have to admire the bravado Paltrow had with conceiving and marketing this product: totally unabashed, without trying to soften and downplay what it is. With her Goop company now noted to be worth $250 million, largely thanks to "controversies" over ideas centered around her vagina (see also: the jade egg incident). Given the economic upheaval in 2020, that's a pretty admirable business model.

As far as Marvel goes, Gwyneth Paltrow's time as Pepper Potts is done after Avengers: Endgame, and with Goop doing the big business that it is right now, there's little incentive to run back to movies of (or pants) anytime soon.

