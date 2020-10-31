Halloween 2020: Here Are the Best Guy Fieri Costumes in All of Flavortown

'Tis the season for all things costumes. Halloween's the one day a year where it's encouraged the masses dress up as their heroes and favorite people from pop culture, and there's no one person more integral to the fabric of pop culture than Guy Fieri. The Mayor of Flavortown has turned from restaurateur to celebrity chef to full-on social media icon and as such, he's a popular choice of many trick-or-treaters this Halloween season.

What with social distancing measures and all this season, we decided to venture into Flavortown ourselves this year, just so you wouldn't have to. Our venture yielded plenty of fantastic Fieri costumes, all of which you can see if you keep scrolling. Speaking of which, if you plan on dressing up as the Food Network heartthrob, make sure to join the official @Flavortown costume content on Twitter. Details below.

we’re rollin’ out, lookin’ for... America’s greatest @GuyFieri halloween costumes! post a pic of you rockin’ your best Guy costume in the thread below for a chance to win some merch! we’ll be pickin’ winners all weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yQtoL5keLk — Flavortown (@flavortown) October 30, 2020

Keep scrolling to see some of the best Guy Fieri costumes shared on social media so far.