Halloween 2020: Here Are the Best Guy Fieri Costumes in All of Flavortown
'Tis the season for all things costumes. Halloween's the one day a year where it's encouraged the masses dress up as their heroes and favorite people from pop culture, and there's no one person more integral to the fabric of pop culture than Guy Fieri. The Mayor of Flavortown has turned from restaurateur to celebrity chef to full-on social media icon and as such, he's a popular choice of many trick-or-treaters this Halloween season.
What with social distancing measures and all this season, we decided to venture into Flavortown ourselves this year, just so you wouldn't have to. Our venture yielded plenty of fantastic Fieri costumes, all of which you can see if you keep scrolling. Speaking of which, if you plan on dressing up as the Food Network heartthrob, make sure to join the official @Flavortown costume content on Twitter. Details below.
we’re rollin’ out, lookin’ for... America’s greatest @GuyFieri halloween costumes!
post a pic of you rockin’ your best Guy costume in the thread below for a chance to win some merch! we’ll be pickin’ winners all weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yQtoL5keLk— Flavortown (@flavortown) October 30, 2020
Keep scrolling to see some of the best Guy Fieri costumes shared on social media so far.
Farm
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Guy Fieri is ROLLING OUT looking for America’s greatest Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives 🔥🔥🔥 #flavortown #hernameisguyfieri #halloween2020 #halloween2020🎃 #flowingbeard #guyfierisofinstagram #guyfieri #guyfierimemes #animalcostume #goatcostume #guyfiericosplay 📸: @peep_at_pao
Complete with Food
prevnext
Pup
prevnext
Pokemon Collab
prevnext
Mayor of Flavortown got me 3rd place at my job, pls enjoy and let me know if you want to ever visit our Pokémon office😄 pic.twitter.com/AnevreweKX— Wildflower🌸🌻✨ (@lalalarissa232) October 30, 2020
Bacon
prevnext
there’s not one else i’d rather wear an itchy wig for. knuckle sandwiches for all 👊🏼🥪 @GuyFieri pic.twitter.com/gCgDfpiqvr— chelsea lynne reis (@chelslynnereis) October 31, 2020
Extra Points for Student ID
prevnext
Welcome to flavortown #NFID21 #NFID pic.twitter.com/HmGXIkPQJI— antonina but spooky😈 •BLM• (@annetoeneenuh) October 30, 2020
Knuckle Sandwich
0comments
Flavortown baby @GuyFieri @ocsiszar pic.twitter.com/LlKA7ETIWB— Brittney Blaschak (@BBlaschak) October 31, 2020
*****
Cover photo by John Lamparski/Getty Imagesprev