Hardee’s Is Letting Fans Come Up With Restaurant’s Next Breakfast Sandwich

Hardee’s is the staple breakfast spot for plenty of Americans and now, those who are staunch supports of the fast-food joint have the chance to see their ideas added to the menu. Announced Monday through social media, Hardee’s is giving one lucky fun a year’s supply worth of biscuits for coming up with the next, best breakfast sandwich idea. Using the hashtag #HardeesBiscuitChallenge on Twitter or Instagram, fans can share a picture, video, or just plain text of your best breakfast sandwich idea using the chain’s iconic biscuits. The fan who wins the contest will then receive a whopping $1,000 in Hardee’s gift cards, in addition to having their sandwich receiving a nationwide rollout.

At Hardee’s we know a great idea can come from anywhere, just like our new Southwest Omelet Biscuit created by one of our own employees. Now we’re calling on our fans to create the next Made-from-Scratch biscuit for a chance to win $1,000 worth of FREE Hardee’s Sausage Biscuits! pic.twitter.com/FCl8rOobMD — Hardee’s (@Hardees) October 28, 2019

According to the folks at Chew Boom, the contest entries will be monitored by Hardee’s culinary team, who will choose the winner and two honorable mentions. Second place will receive a $500 Hardee’s gift card while third will receive a gift card totaling $250. No matter which you shake it, that’s still a lot of made from scratch biscuit sandwiches. The site suggests fans will be judged on three categories: handcrafted opportunities using Hardee’s existing items, hometown comfort using favorites from your market, and innovation.

Here’s how to win:

Step 1: Create it.

Step 2: Capture it (photo, video, text)

Step 3: Post your photo, video or comment to Instagram or Twitter and use #HardeesBiscuitChallenge — Hardee’s (@Hardees) October 28, 2019

The idea springs from a menu change earlier this year. Bill Hopper, a district manager for Hardee’s restaurants located in the Wichita, Kansas area, suggested the Southwest Omelet Biscuit and Burrito which have went on to become staple menu items. In addition to the go-to Hardee’s omelets, each Southwest item includes applewood-smoked bacon, loads of cheddar cheese, and pickled jalapenos.

