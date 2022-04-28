Heinz Gets in on the Burger Dipping Viral Trend With New Dip & Crunch

✖

If you've spent any time on social media — particularly TikTok — then you know that food trends tend to spread like wildfire and more than that, almost anything can make for a viral food sensation. One such trend is burger dipping which is exactly what it sounds like. Gen Zers on TikTok have been going viral on the social media platform showing off their favorite ways to dip their burgers with a trend that has more than 50 million views. Now, that trend has inspired a first-of-its-kind innovation from the folks behind Heinz ketchup: Heinz Dip & Crunch.

Announced earlier this week, Heinz Dip & Crunch features a combination of a restaurant-style sauce with crisp "potato crunchers" that come in a two-in-one package. All burger fans have to do is dip in the sauce, then the crunchers to not only take part in the latest food trend, but add flavor and texture to their burger. The Heinz Dip & Crunch comes in two varieties, the regular Dip & Crunch and Spicy Dip & Crunch. The regular sauce is described as being made with "tomato puree, molasses, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic powder, tamarind concentrate, onion powder and spices" while the spicy version "adds a dimension of heat" to the sauce.

"Here at Heinz, we recognize the magic in making memories on burger night thanks to the way our condiments uniquely elevate the classic burger," said Ashleigh Gibson, Brand Director at Heinz. "As we continue to reimagine mealtime, we're excited to offer a solution for consumers looking for accessible dipping sauces and unique textures to help further embrace the fun of cooking and eating at home."

Burger dipping isn't the only food trend to go viral thanks to TikTok, though it may be the only one (that we know of) to spawn a new product. Other recent food trends include baked feta pasta, the whipped coffee trend that was wildly popular at the start of the pandemic, and more recent salmon rice popularized by TikTok creator Emily Mariko. That trend in particular sparked a demand for Japanese-style kewpie mayo. For those wanting to get in on the burger dipping trend with Heinz's Dip & Crunch, both varieties are available now at Walmart, Meijer, Target, and The Giant Company.

Will you be giving burger dipping a try? What is your favorite viral food trend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.