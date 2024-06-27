Heinz Makes Ketchup Fashionable With New Kate Spade Collab

Ketchup is getting fashionable this summer. On Wednesday, Heinz announced that they're teaming up with kate spade new york for a new, limited edition accessory collection just in time for summer. The new, one-of-a-kind capsule collection features accessories that take their inspiration from Heinz's iconic ketchup red color and features an assortment of items including totes, pouches, small leather goods, t-shirts, shoes, keychains, phone cases and more.

"With this new line of 'condiment couture,' we're excited to partner with the iconic kate spade new york brand to pay homage to the beloved HEINZ brand," says Megan Lang, Head of Global HEINZ Brand Communications and Creativity. "kate spade new york shares many values with HEINZ – from creating products of the highest quality that are expertly crafted by masters and leave no detail untouched, to exhibiting true devotion to our fans. In return, both brands have incredibly loyal fanbases that transcend generations. At HEINZ, we love to celebrate the unique and unconventional ways our fans show their love for us, and this collection is the perfect opportunity to do so."

The new collection, which will be available online at katespade.com and at select kate spade new york stores and department stores, will range in price from $45 to $398.

"At kate spade new york, we believe in exploring the journey of self-expression through style in fun, unexpected ways," says Jennifer Lyu, SVP and Head of Design at kate spade new york. "It's the thoughtful details that bring this collection with HEINZ to life – from the embellishments on the tee and the way our 3D ketchup bag looks just like that classic red and white packet. The playful designs are perfect for all of summer's special moments, capturing the spirit of the season. I'm excited for customers across generations to experience a little piece of the magic we created with HEINZ."

Heinz Also Recently Launched Two Limited Edition Sauces

Fashion isn't the only thing Heinz is getting into this summer. Earlier this month, the brand launched two new, limited-edition sauces: Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli. Black Garlic Ranch is described as a unique and intense experience combining the mellow, deep flavor of black garlic with the smoothness of ranch while Harissa Aioli is described as a smoky roasted red pepper blend with flavorful heat and a North African/Middle Eastern flair. Both are available at Walmart and Target stores nationwide for a limited time.