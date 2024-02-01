Heinz Launches Emotional Support Ketchup Bottle For Valentine's Day

If you've spent any time on social media, you've probably seen or heard of the concept of the "emotional support water bottle" — the trending cup or bottle that everyone seems to have or want to get their hands on to help keep them hydrated all day long. But while certain trendy bottles have been difficult to get, Heinz has come up with something that might be even better — for ketchup lovers, at least. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Heinz has launched the ultimate "emotional support" bottle: the first-ever Emotional Support Ketchup Bottle.

According to Heinz, the Emotional Support Ketchup Bottle features the iconic glass Heinz bottle equipped with a perfectly sized bottle cap (they say you can drink it straight, they aren't judging you), never before seen Heinz stickers for personalization, and a handy carrying strap so you can keep it with you at all times and never have to worry about being "ghosted" — meaning your ketchup will always be there for you even if your relationship doesn't quite work out.

As for why they're doing this? According to the brand, they've been going to "irrational lengths" for more than 150 years to make sure the unmistakable taste of Heinz is delivered every time and fans go to extremes as well, from putting packets in socks to bringing their own bottles on the go. By offering these new "emotional support" bottles, they hope to alleviate any mixed feelings fans might have this Valentine's Day.

If you want to get your hands on an Emotional Support Ketchup Bottle, this is what you need to know. They are available on Amazon for a limited time only. with a price of $7.99. You can check it out here.

Heinz Launched Pickle Ketchup Last Year

In late 2023, Heinz announced that Pickle Ketchup would be hitting store shelves in 2024.

"Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years," says Katie Peterson, Director of Heinz Innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company. "The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love Heinz fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together."