Heinz Celebrates Halloween By Giving Away Tomato Blood

Heinz finally got the memo on spooky season and the ketchup-maker has decided to kick it up to 11 this season. Friday, the company unveiled its plans to release Tomato Blood to a select group of Halloween fiends — those lucky enough to win it in a giveaway contest. According to the statement Heinz shared, just 570 bottles of the "blood" were manufactured to giveaway, and the contest is being held entirely through TikTok.

Launching Friday, October 23rd, those interested in participating are asked to head to their TikTok account and created a Halloween-themed video with a bottle of Heinz ketchup. After you do that, you need to head to HeinzHalloween.com and submit all your information so the company can find your video. The contest lasts until Halloween night at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

(Photo: Heinz / Business Wire)

“Families have had to navigate a lot this year, and Halloween is no exception,” Heinz brand manager Shelly Hayden says in the release. “With HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup, we want to give families a fun way to go big with their spooky celebrations, even if they look a little different in 2020.”

It should be noted there's no blood whatsoever involved in this product. The Tomato Blood is simply Heinz's classic ketchup with a spooky dressed-up and Halloween-themed label.

